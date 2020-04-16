Nine new positive in Andhra Pradesh, tally at 534

By | Published: 10:11 pm

Amaravati: Nine new coronavirus positive cases were added overnight, taking the total in Andhra Pradesh to 534 on Thursday morning.

The number of active cases now stood at exactly 500 after 20 patients were discharged and another 14 have died, according to the latest government bulletin.

Three cases each were added in Kurnool, West Godavari and Krishna districts since 7 pm on Wednesday. With 122, Guntur district tops the State chart while Kurnool is close behind with 113 cases.

With the most number of Tablighi Jamaat attendees and their contacts, these two districts are the major hotbeds of Covid-19 in the State. Nine other districts have also been classified as hotspots while the remaining two-Srikakulam and Vizianagaram- are the only coronavirus-free districts in AP so far.