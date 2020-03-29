Nine persons from Medak sent to quarantine

By | Published: 6:46 pm

Medak: Medak district administration has decided to send 9 persons, who travelled to New Delhi to attend a religious conference organised between March 14 and 17, to quarantine. Since an elderly man, who attended the same seminar, died in Hyderabad of Coronavirus infection, Telangana government has decided to identify all the persons who attended the seminar.

Speaking to Telangana Today, DMHO, Medak, Venkateshwarlu has said that four persons from Medak Mandal, and one each from Toopran, Kulcharam, Papannapet, Chegunta and Shivvampet Mandals attended the seminar. Though the none of them were suffering from with any symptoms of COVID-19, the Health department officials have sent them to quarantine Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad as a precautionary measure. A person from Nizamabad district, who attended the seminar, was also tested positive on Saturday.

