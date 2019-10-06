Nine shades of Navaratri

By | Published: 8:38 pm

The city is drenched in the colours of the Navaratri, with venues pulling out all stops to bring in the crowds. Everywhere in the different parts of the city, from Domalguda, Gachibowli to SS Convention, women, men and children dressed in colourful saris, ghaghra-cholis, mirrored kedias danced late into the night.

At Domalguda, Street Cause VBIT organised a fundraiser Fusion D3 which saw youngsters having a ball playing dandiya all for a good cause. The funds raised will go towards the development of a remote village and used to survey villages facing water issues due to high fluoride content.

Children and varied dance groups put up a mix of patriotic dances on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti which fell in between the Navaratri season at SS Convention.

While at the Global Peace Auditorium, Brahmakumaris and women in traditional saris celebrated Bathukamma with skits and dance dramas.