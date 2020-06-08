Nine terrorists killed in two days in South Kashmir

By | Published: 1:18 pm

Srinagar: Four terrorists were killed in the Pinjura village in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday morning, officials said. With this, the total number of terrorists killed in two encounters in the past two days rose to nine.

Inspector General (IG) Kashmir Vijay Kumar told IANS that the encounter has got over with the killing of the four terrorists. He said two army soldiers sustained minor injuries in the encounter.

According to the details, security forces had a specific input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

A cordon was laid in the Pinjura village by a joint team of the army and police on Sunday morning.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under fire that triggered the encounter.

On the Pinjura operation, the Army in a statement said, “Joint operation launched in the early hours today on intelligence input by J&K Police. The cordon was laid and contact established with the terrorists. A firefight ensued. Four terrorists eliminated.”

This is the second major encounter in Kashmir in two days. On Sunday, five terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Reban village also in the Shopian district.

“All four terrorists killed in another police operation launched this early morning today along with Army and CAPF units. They belong to Hizbul Mujahideen and two are high ranking and old ones. With this nine terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen outfit have been neutralised in the last 24 hours,” Dilbagh Singh, Director General of J&K Police said.