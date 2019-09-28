Nine-year-old girl sexually assaulted by relative in Hyderabad

By | Published: 4:06 pm

Hyderabad: A nine-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a 25-year-old man in Madhapur. The offender was the child’s relative, police said.

The offender committed the offence in her house in the absence of her parents on Friday. The girl, a class two student in a private school, revealed what happened to her parents when they returned.

Based on a complaint from the girl’s mother, the Madhapur police booked a case and are searching for the offender, who has gone absconding.

