Nine-year rule disqualifies familiar faces in upcoming HCA elections

By | Published: 10:03 am 10:04 am

Hyderabad: In what could be a significant development in the run-up to the September 27 elections to the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), Electoral Officer VS Sampath (IAS retd) has notified in the circular that a candidate who served for a cumulative period of nine years as EC members/Councillors/office-bearers or a combination of the above three categories are not eligible to contest the ensuing elections.

It means some eminent personalities like Shivlal Yadav, Arshad Ayub, John Manoj, S Venkateshwaran, Naresh Sharma Moizuddin, Surender Agarwal, Vijayanand, Narender Goud will not be able to contest the elections as they fall in this category. For sure, there will be new faces in the office-bearers posts in this election.

The former Chief Election Commissioner, a no-nonsense officer, further in the note added that any person who has been charged by a court of law for having committed any criminal offence, i.e. an order framing charges has been passed by a court of law having competent jurisdiction, can be disqualified.

As per the Justice Lodha Committee reforms, anyone attaining the age of 70 years will also not be eligible. It also said a minister or a government servant or those holding a public office [except for the nominee under Rule 14(2)(c)] will not be eligible to contest the polls. However, if the government servant is appointed under sports quota he is exempted from disqualification.

Any office bearer holding any office or post in a sports or athletic association or federation apart from cricket cannot contest the elections.

The Electoral Officer stated that he has been in receipt of representations from two diametrically opposite sets of representatives. “One pleading that Justice Lodha Committee recommendations endorsed by the Supreme Court and enshrined in Memorandum of Association and Rules and Regulations 2018 of HCA should be strictly followed and the office bearers, managing committee members who have served their full term of office, namely 9 years, should be disqualified from contesting the elections. The other side of representatives have been pleading that before the advent of the present dispensation, the representation on the executive committee were only institutional, i.e. clubs were represented on the Executive Committee.

“It was also argued that the clubs were frequently changing their nominees to attend the executive committees and a few examples of such replacements during the tenure of the executive committee were also produced before the Electoral Officer. Therefore, it was their contention that different representatives of clubs to represent the clubs on the Executive Committee from time to time should not be construed as the term/tenure of the individual concerned and the individual should not be subject to the restriction of ceiling of 9 years in office to incur disqualification,” the note pointed out.

The note also stated the relevant issues have been examined with reference to the provisions of Memorandum of Association and Rules and Regulations 2018 of HCA and recommendations of Justice Lodha Committee report and the judgment of the Supreme Court in Civil Appeal No.4235/14 dated 9-8-2018.

