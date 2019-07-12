Ninnu Veedani Needanu Nene: This supernatural thriller is a mixed bag

By | Published: 8:06 pm

Just imagine waking up from bed one day to find the image of another person when you look into the mirror. And what if this crazy thought translates into a movie? The result is Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene. This thriller based on a supernatural element sets the tone right from the beginning, only to lose the steam once the mystery is solved. And after that, the director and audience carry the movie with the same amount of strain.

Director Caarthick Raju tells us the story of how Arjun (Sundeep Kishan) and his wife Madhavi (Anya Singh) face a mysterious set of events in their life after they meet with an accident. The mystery unfolds with Arjun seeing the face of another person when he looks into a mirror and the same goes with Madhavi. How will the couple unravel the mystery and what shocking revelations they find as they go on forms the premise of Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene.

But why does someone else appear in the mirror? Are the couple possessed after the accident or did they possess some others? The suspense revolves around these doubts. As the mystery gets gradually solved, the scheme of things appears to be different than what we predict. And the director succeeds in suddenly changing the perspective with which the audience look at the plot, though confusing at times.

Once the conflict in the plot is laid threadbare then we are left with nothing to cheer as the interesting element disappears from the plot and it is not that tough to predict what happens next.

Technically, the background music is decent, while the songs, though peppy, do not add much to the flow of the story. Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Posani Krishna Murali play important roles in this 126-minute long film.

On the whole, the movie can fit somewhere between a horror thriller and psychological thriller with an emotional touch that gets revealed towards the end. Given the peculiarity in the plotline, the movie could have engaged better in the second half but ends up as a mixed bag.

