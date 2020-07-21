Nintendo’s ‘Mario Kart Tour’ game now supports landscape mode

By | Published: 2:01 pm

Washington: Nintendo’s “Mario Kart Tour” racing game is finally getting the landscape mode support, a year after its initial launch.

Once the update is available, one will be able to play Mario Kart Tour in landscape orientation, with a new set of controls to match, reports 9to5Mac.

The lack of suppOnce the update is available, one will be able to play Mario Kart Tour in landscape orientation, with a new set of controls to match, reports 9to5Mac.ort for landscape orientation has been one of the major limitations for ‘Mario Kart Tour’ since its launch.

When set to landscape, the screen will be fixed to a landscape orientation during races.

When set to Portrait, the screen will be fixed to a portrait orientation (as has been the case since the game’s launch) during races.

When set to portrait/landscape, the game will switch between these two modes during races depending on the current orientation of the device.

Mario Kart Tour reached Once the update is available, one will be able to play Mario Kart Tour in landscape orientation, with a new set of controls to match, reports 9to5Mac.129.3 million downloads across the Google Play Store and Apple App Store in its first month.

Nintendo announced the Mario Kart mobile game back in January 2018, with an original launch date of March 2019, but the game was then delayed and later launched on September 25, 2019.

Mario Kart Run is the biggest launch that Nintendo has ever seen.

The game was outraced only by Pokemon Go, which amassed 163 million downloads in its first 30 days and has since crossed the 1 billion threshold, according to recent data shared by Sensor Tower.