Niranjan credits KCR for record paddy procurement

Published: 10:02 pm

Hyderabad: Agriculture and Civil Supplies Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said the entire credit for the record paddy procurement in the State in 2018-19 would go to the initiatives of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to reach out to the farmers in distress.

The implementation of farmer welfare schemes — Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and 24-hour free power supply — and new irrigation projects taken up by the Chief Minister led to the record procurement of paddy. District Collectors, Joint Collectors, Civil Supplies Department, Civil Supplies Corporation and other divisions played a key role in the smooth process of procurement while farmers showed more interest to sell their produce at government PPCs following the promise of ensuring MSP.

“We made all arrangements to make sure that farmers face no difficulty in selling paddy. Online Procurement Management System (OPMS) software was upgraded so that farmers get to know about the nearest PPC through an SMS. The youngest State reaching the second place in the country, next to Punjab, is a big achievement and this whole credit will go to Chief Minister, ” said Minister for Civil Supplies.

Commissioner for Civil Supplies Akun Sabharwal personally went to the PPCs at the district level and monitored procurement, payments and transportation.

