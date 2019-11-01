Niranjan for integrated farm complexes in Telangana

By | Published: 12:08 am 12:29 am

Hyderabad: Inspired by the integrated farm complexes in Germany, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy on Thursday suggested similar establishments in the State along with proposed crop colonies in Telangana. He felt that such complexes would help farmers improve their income as farm produce, including vegetables, fruits, milk and other products, could be sold directly to consumers.

As part of the Telangana delegation’s visit to an integrated farm complex near Berlin in Germany on Thursday, the Agriculture Minister said each complex could provide employment to about 136 persons, including farm land owner. Consumers also could have access to fresh farm products at a cheaper price, he added.

He held a meeting with Germany’s Minister of Food, Agriculture and Consumer Protection Julia Klockner and discussed possible collaborations between Telangana and Germany.

The delegation, led by Niranjan Reddy, also visited food processing units where officials of Indian Consulate in Germany promised to facilitate knowledge transfer from German companies to Telangana in using latest technology. The delegation also visited German Parliament on the occasion.

Other members of the delegation include Principal Secretary for Agriculture C Parthasarathi, MLAs A Venkateshwar Reddy, Chennamaneni Ramesh, Telangana State Seed Development Corporation (TSSDC) Chairman K Koteshwar Rao and its Director Keshavulu.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.