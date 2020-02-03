Niranjan Reddy, a rythu bidda to the core

By | Published: 12:28 am

Wanaparthy: The agricultural farm of a farmer explains a lot about the person. Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy has a lot to show-off as a progressive farmer. Telangana Today got a sneak-peek into the Minister’s long struggle for Telangana State and it really explains a lot about his personality and how even swimming against the tide can sometimes help a determined person to create wealth out of just mud and rocks. A visit to Niranjan Reddy’s farmhouse reveals how the barren lands of Pangal, his native place, have gone from bone-dry to rich agricultural lands and his struggle for over 13 years, to make this happen.

It was 2001, when Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had raised the voice against injustice meted-out by the imperialist Andhra rulers towards Telangana on all fronts, among the very few activists from the region who stood by him from Palamuru region was Niranjan Reddy, who stood rock-solid in the movement until the State was formed in 2014. Not many people know that Niranjan Reddy had to sell his entire ancestral property in Kothapet, his native village in Pangal mandal and the rice mill he owned in Rangapur village of Pebbair mandal in 2004, as the movement needed to be self-funded.

“I had realised the importance of land as a primary source of livelihood only after I had sold it. In 2006 I had purchased 30 acres of barren land at Rs 50,000 per acre and started developing it from the scratch,” he told Telangana Today, at his farm on Wednesday. Barren land with no water availability was the challenge he faced when he started it all. He was not shy to reveal that his second daughter, who had started earning in Australia by then, had helped him financially in developing his land.

Preparing the land for cultivation itself was literally a mammoth task as the entire landscape was full of huge boulders and infertile soil which was rendered useless for decades due to scarcity of water.

“I myself picked rock by rock and engaged people to remove huge boulders from inside the soil, so that the land could be made cultivable. People had then thought that I had gone out of my mind, trying to do something out of nothing, with nothing,” he recalled, showing many boulders which were still being unearthed after so many years.

Optimisation of resources could be seen across the 42-acre farm which he now owns, as all the boulders which were taken out have been used to build a boundary wall around his agricultural land. People from the Vaddera community were engaged to break the boulders to make them good enough for the boundary wall’s construction which has four-foot wall constructed with those rocks, cement and three more layers of hollow bricks laid on top to make the wall higher and stronger.

While preparing the land for farming, he had planted mango and sweet orange saplings in the major portion of his land. Due to no scarcity of water, he had to pull a pipeline from his elder sister’s borewell which was located 2 km away from his land through a pipeline, to be filled inside a farm pond which was constructed.

Today, one can find almost every tree including Indian sandal wood, red sanders, teak, mango, pomegranate, guava, custard apple, jamun, jack fruit, oil palms and at least 25-30 varieties of fruit-bearing and other commercially profitable trees in his farm. When he had planted mango saplings in 2006, he had installed drip irrigation system and had cultivated watermelons between the mango saplings. It had yielded him 4 lorry-loads of watermelon then, fetching him Rs 2 lakh in a season. For the next crop, he chose groundnut and later, shifted to green gram to make best use of space between the mango saplings. This was the kind of inter-change of crops which he has done effectively to improve fertility of soil.

He is presently cultivating horticultural crops like bitter gourd, long gourd, ridge gourd, leafy vegetables and flowers, in addition to growing grapes in his pandal farm which he has just constructed in around 4 acres. Last summer, he has been able to export his high-yielding mango varieties like Benishan (Banginpally), Himayath Pasand, Rasalu, Mallika, Kesari and other varieties to Europe as well.

Also, he has almost every breed of cattle, including the country cows (Nallamala breed), Gir, Jersey and some of the best bulls like the Ongole breed are being raised by him. Niranjan Reddy has given four pairs of bulls to landless Dalits in the district and has also given some cows to the needy. The reason for this, he says, is that the families could at least earn Rs 50,000 per annum by tilling the land using the bulls, plough and other equipment given to them as there is high demand for bulls during the crop seasons in the district, a positive trend being seen ever since irrigation was extended to farmers after the formation of Telangana. Presently, there are around 120 cattle in his farm which he takes care of like his own children.

A small bund constructed towards the boundary on one side to store water in a small pond, an arrangement he has made to let excess rainwater to flow out of his land by constructing an under-canal –pass and transforming two boulders into a centerpiece with carpet grass in front of it so as to have a memorial for his parents there; are some of the attractions at his farm.

“There was a time when this entire stretch of land was rendered barren. Even animals never used to wander here. Due to my efforts, this entire area has become a green stretch. This gives me immense satisfaction,” he says, pointing towards the DY3 canal of Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme, which runs close to his farm, irrigating his native mandal.

His daughters have also built a house for themselves in the farm to stay whenever they come to India. “I let my daughter, who is a doctor by profession, build the house on one condition that once a week she would have to conduct a health camp here for the people free-of-cost, a family tradition which has been there since Dr Balakrishnaiah, former Wanaparthy MLA and my father-in-law, followed his entire life,” the Minister said.

He also showed a government land near his farm, where he said, the State government would soon build a groundnut seed processing unit, which would be run by Telangana State Seeds Development Corporation, so that high-yielding and better quality seed could be produced, to be given to farmers in Gopalpet, Pangal, Wanaparthy, Srirangapur, Pebbair, Chinnambavi and Weepanagandla mandals, where the soil is best for cultivation of such groundnut.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .