Niranjan Reddy appeals to youth not to take any extreme steps

Wanaparthy: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy appealed to youth not to get disheartened in case they do not get jobs and take any extreme steps. He wanted them to live with self confidence and achieve goals with hardwork.

Expressing grief at the demise of unemployed youth Kondal, a resident of Tadipatri village in the district, the Agriculture Minister said Telangana Government had filled up 1.35 lakh jobs since State formation. A notification for additional 50,000 jobs will be released shortly by the government, he said.

The Telangana Government has provided employment to many and has been creating more opportunities for unemployed youth, he said adding that, “For 50,000 jobs, about 5 lakh unemployed youth will apply. If the rest 4.5 lakh take extreme steps does that address issues”.

It is not possible for any government to provide government jobs for each unemployed youth, the Minister said.

State Government’s efforts to provide sufficient water for the farming sector was yielding good results as the farm production increased manifold in the last few years in the State, he informed adding that in Wanaparthy constituency alone, sufficient water was provided for one lakh acres.

Appealing to the people not to politicize the death of Kondal, the Minister personally handed over Rs.1 lakh cheque to his parents Venkatamma and Ramulu on Monday and also assured to allot double bedroom house for the family.

Kondal’s sister appealed to people not to humiliate unemployed youth. She urged unemployed youth not to take any extreme steps.

