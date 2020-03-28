Niranjan Reddy appreciates efforts in keeping vegetable prices under control

By | Published: 8:25 pm 8:26 pm

Hyderabad: Minister for Agriculture Singireddy Niranjan Reddy on Saturday appreciated the efforts of the marketing department in keeping the vegetable prices under control during Lockdown. In a statement the Minister said that the there is enough supply of essential vegetables and stocks of Potatoes and Onions in the state and there is nothing to worry.

He said that the arrival of 1800 quintals of Onion on Friday and another 6500 quintals on Saturday from Maharashtra has reinforced the stocks. He recalled that there was some trouble in transportation due to Lockdown in the past few days but it was sorted out now. He said that the supply of huge quantity of Potatoes also began from Uttar Pradesh.

“There are 177 mobile Rythu Bazars covering 331 places. And efforts are made to see that all areas are covered without any shortage of vegetables to the consumers,” he said. He directed Marketing department to see that there is no shortage of vegetables in the market. He pointed out that necessary permissions from Marketing authorities can be obtained for the transport of vegetables and fruits.

He also cautioned the authorities to maintain personal hygiene while serving the people. “One must not neglect their health while serving the society,” he said. He urged them to educate the farmers who visit the market and also to take steps to keep the market premises clean.

