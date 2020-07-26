Niranjan Reddy assures sufficient supply of fertilisers for Vaanakalam

By | Published: 7:01 pm 7:06 pm

Hyderabad: Refuting allegations of shortage of urea in the State, Minister for Agriculture Singireddy Niranjan Reddy on Sunday said the Union government had agreed to supply 22.30 lakh tons of fertilisers including 10.50 lakh tons of urea for this Vaanakalam (Kharif). He asked farmers not to panic as supplies of urea which were slack in the beginning of the month had resumed with the timely intervention of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

The Minister, in a statement here, said the allocated quantum of fertilisers are being brought to the State in a phased manner. “The Centre didn’t supply July quota in time. Immediately, the Chief Minister called up Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister over phone and I personally met him in Delhi. As a result, the supplies have resumed,” Niranjan Reddy said.

“However, against the July quota of 2.05 lakh tons, only 1.06 lakh tons of urea arrived and the fertiliser minister assured us that the remaining will reach the State by the end of the month,” Niranjan Reddy said, and pointed out that the Chief Minister who had anticipated these kinds of problems because of the lockdown had announced several timely exemptions to the farm sector which are emulated by the Centre and other states in the country.

“There is no other State in the country that procured all the grain produced by farmers. In just 36 hours, the government deposited “Rythu Bandhu” funds into the bank accounts of farmers. When government is concerned so much about the welfare of farmers, it is unfortunate that some vested interests are trying to strike at the very confidence of the farmers by spreading rumours,” the Minister said.

He assured the farmers that there was no dearth of fertilisers at the dealers, cooperatives, Markfed and commissionerate of agriculture. The cotton farmers have already utilised urea for second application and only paddy farmers are left now, he said, adding: “There is 1.56 lakh tons of urea available at different points and there is no need for any panic.”

He said that the State government had taken all precautions to maintain regular supply of fertilisers keeping in mind the Covid-19 induced situation in the country and also the climatic conditions in the State.

