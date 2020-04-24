Niranjan Reddy hails role of agri dept staff

By | Published: 12:39 am 12:47 am

Medak: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy hailed the role of the agriculture department and marketing department staff in efficiently procuring the agriculture produce of yasangi in the time of pandemic.

The Minister, who inspected several procurement centres in Medak district on Thursday, observed that the effort of these two departments was no less than the doctors, police and sanitation departments, who won the hearts of the people for their services in trying times. As the journalists raised the incidents of police misbehaving with the agriculture department officials, Reddy informed that they took the issue to the notice of DGP, Mahendar Reddy who initiated action against such police officials. “The officers must show some patience to check the identity cards of the people before taking any kind action, he suggested the Police.

Saying that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had given utmost priority even in the time of emergency for procurement of agriculture produce, the Minister said that Telangana government is going to spend Rs 30,000 crore to purchase paddy, maize and others this yasangi.

MLA M Padmadevendar Reddy, C Madan Reddy, Collector K Dharma Reddy and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter