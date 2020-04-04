Niranjan Reddy inaugurates paddy procurement centres in Wanaparthy

By | Published: 7:32 pm

Wanaparthy: S Niranjan Reddy, Minister for Agriculture, Horticulture, Marketing and Cooperatives, has said that keeping in mind that the massive jump in agricultural yield across the state due to extension of irrigation facilities after delivery of projects, the State government has increased the number of paddy procurement centers (PPC) from 4000 last year, to 7000 this year.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating a PPC at Rajapet village in Wanaparthy mandal on Saturday, he said that token system needed to be followed and farmers needed to bring their produce to the procurement centers which were being operated by IKP and PACS, under the supervision of the Civil Supplies Department, as per the schedules and tokens given to farmers.

He has cautioned farmers not to come in groups due to COVID-19 scare and assured that the last kg of produce would also be procured by the State government.

He also said that the farmers didn’t have to show any passbook and only had to give details pertaining to their bank account at the PPCs. He has appealed to all the staff working at PPCs and farmers to ensure social distancing was followed during the procurement process.

