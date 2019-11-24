Niranjan Reddy makes surprise visit to CCI centres in Siddipet

By | Published: 12:18 am

Siddipet: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy made surprise visits to Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) cotton purchasing centres at Sri Vasavi Cotton Industries, Eswari Cotton Industries and Sri Balaji Cotton Industries in Gajwel and Jagadevpur Mandals in Siddipet district on Saturday evening. He has expressed anger as the cotton is being purchased without checking the moisture content. In fact, they did possess no moisture content checking machines at some centres. He interacted with the farmers to know about their issues. Asking the staff at the CCI purchasing centres to provide all the facilities to ensure each and every quintal of cotton is purchased, Reddy said that they will initiate stern action if anyone found causing any issues to farmers. He also enquired the farmers to know whether they were being paid the stipulated MSP.

Forest Development Corporation Chairman, Vanteru Prathap Reddy and other officials and elected representatives were present.

