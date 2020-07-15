Niranjan Reddy urges farmers to focus on horticultural crops

By | Published: 11:45 pm

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy suggested that farmers in peripheral areas of Hyderabad city should give up cultivation of traditional crops like paddy and instead, focus on horticultural crops like vegetables. He emphasised the need for farmers to change as per changes in people’s eating habits.

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone for Rythu Vedika in Keesara on Wednesday, Niranjan Reddy said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was giving highest priority to agriculture and released Rs 7,253 crore for Rythu Bandhu scheme despite the financial crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He said the Rythu Vedikas were also being constructed to bring the farmers together and progress towards regulated farming to make agriculture profitable.

The Minister urged farmers to cooperate with the State government and cultivate crops suggested by the authorities for regulated farming which will in turn ensure remunerative prices for their crops. He stated that plans were afoot to establish at least one food processing zone in each district in about 400-1,000 acres each, to create demand for agricultural products. He said the Chief Minister was keen to strengthen the farm sector which will in turn strengthen the rural economy.

Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy said all the initiatives of Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao were aimed at farmers’ welfare and construction of Rythu Vedikas was another step in this direction. He said construction of irrigation projects like Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, implementation of Rythu Bandhu scheme and ensuring remunerative price for crops, were all part of the efforts to ensure a respectable living for farmers in the State.

He stated that the Rythu Vedikas will function as multi-purpose halls for the farmers to meet, get training in new agricultural methods and also interact directly with the Chief Minister himself through video conference facility.

