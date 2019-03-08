Nirav Modi’s beach bungalow blown-up with controlled blast

By | Published: 12:58 pm

Raigad (Maharashtra): Authorities here on Friday carried out a controlled blast to raze the luxurious beach bungalow of absconding diamantaire Nirav Modi, one of the prime accused in the Punjab National Bank scam, official sources said.

Over 100 dynamite sticks were strategically placed within and outside the 33,000 sq. feet bungalow near the Kihim Beach, and the first of the blast took place at 11.15 a.m. amidst tight security.

Few days ago, detonators were fixed at various points on the bungalow to carry out the controlled-blast and bring it down in a single-shot.

On January 25, the collectorate had initiated the demolition process using traditional methods of bulldozers, excavators and other such manually-operated equipment, but it proved to be a slow and tedious process.