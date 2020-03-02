Nirbhaya case: Delhi court defers hanging of convicts till further order

By | Published: 5:59 pm

New Delhi: A Delhi court Monday deferred till further order the hanging of four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.

Hanging of the four convicts was scheduled for Tuesday at 6 AM.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana said the death sentence cannot be executed pending disposal of mercy petition of convict Pawan Kumar Gupta.

The court passed the order on Pawan’s plea seeking to stay the execution as he has filed a mercy petition before the President on Monday.

