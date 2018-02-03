Nirbhaya funds to be utilised in eight cities

By | Published: 12:29 am

Hyderabad: Ministry of Women and Child Development Joint Secretary Chetan B Sanghi on Friday said the Nirbhaya fund would be utilised in eight major cities including Hyderabad for the safety and security of the women. The fund would be utilised in New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Lucknow. “We have already received plans that have been forwarded by the Police and Municipal Commissioners of these cities,” Sanghi said.

He said the Ministry has requested the Commissioners to redefine plans submitted by them for utilising the fund effectively. “We will be able to get clarity on it during the meeting to be organised by the Ministry with Commissioners of the eight cities on February 7,” Sanghi said while addressing a gathering at the National Women’s Summit organised by Pragna Bharati at Shilpakala Vedika here.

With the help of the Nirbhaya fund, the government has set up one-stop centres in 170 locations and a helpline number 181 to help women in case of emergencies. Listing out priorities of the Ministry, Sanghi said plans were drawn out to merge all helpline numbers and set up a uniform helpline facility for the convenience of women.

Uttar Pradesh Women and Child Welfare Minister Swati Singh said there was no self-respect for women in spite of having legal protection and rights guaranteed in the Constitution. “Our country has a male-dominated society and everyday women are facing discrimination,” the Minister said. She said education was not only important for social change but also as a process for modernisation. It gives new thoughts and reduces inequalities. She said women empowerment was necessary to bring gender equality and this would be possible through education only. Apollo Hospitals Group Joint Managing Director Sangita Reddy, Padmashree awardee T. Hanuman Chowdhary and Summit Director Monica Reddy also spoke.

Hyderabad a safe city, say participants

Hyderabad: Uttar Pradesh Women and Child Welfare Minister Swati Singh on Friday faced a slightly embarrassing situation when a participant at the National Women’s Summit raised concerns over safety of women in Singh’s home State. “I came to Hyderabad 25 years ago from my native place in Allahabad due to safety issues. I want to know the current situation in Uttar Pradesh, if I want to return to my native place,” the participant, an employee of an MNC, said.

She said Hyderabad was a safe city with women travelling on the roads even at midnight. Most of them even travel in buses wearing gold jewellery. “I drive my vehicle at 2 am at night,” she told the Minister, who replied that the scenario in UP now had changed.

“You can now visit the State to collect the feedback. I am inspecting several areas in my constituency at night without police escort to know the problems being faced by the people,” Swati Singh said.

Another woman expressed anger over the apathetic attitude of the administration in UP in responding to a complaint lodged by her two months ago. She said the police were not bothered even to respond to her complaint related to frequent calls received on her phone. The Minister then assured her that she would look into the issue.