Nirbhaya: Tihar authorities move court for fresh death warrants

By | Published: 2:42 pm

New Delhi: A Delhi court has sought response by Friday of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case on an application seeking issuance of fresh death warrants against them.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana sought the convicts’ response on an application moved on Thursday by the Tihar Jail authorities for the fresh death warrants.

The trial court had on January 31 stayed “till further orders” execution of the four convicts in the case — Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Kumar Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar (31), who are lodged in Tihar Jail.