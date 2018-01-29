NIRD trainees visit TS Agri varsity

By | Published: 12:26 am 7:20 pm

Hyderabad: The trainees of ‘International Training on Sustainable Agricultural Strategies for Rural Development’ at National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (NIRD & PR) visited the Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU).

About 25 trainees from 19 countries interacted with the PJTSAU, Director of Research, Dr. T Pradeep and PJTSAU, Director International Programmes, Dr. K Jeevan Rao, The Director of International Programmes explained the visiting students about the university’s teaching, research and extension activities.

He also explained about the agricultural scenario in Telangana state and role of farm mechanization in cutting down the cost of cultivation and ensuing the profitable agriculture in the state..

The trainees also visited the Rice and Mize Research Station at Agricultural Research Institute (ARI) and interacted with scientists, who were involved in developing new varieties in both the crops.