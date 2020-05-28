NIRDPR DG’s bungalow certified as ‘IGBC Platinum’ Rated Green Building

By | Published: 2:58 pm 2:59 pm

Hyderabad: National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) Director General’s Bungalow has been certified as an ‘IGBC PLATINUM’ Rated Green Building. This rating is the highest one awarded under the rating system of ‘IGBC Green Homes Version 2 Certification’ for Green Buildings.

Inspired by cost-effective and eco-friendly technologies such as those of the renowned British-born Indian architect, Laurie Baker, and others, the Director General’s Bungalow at NIRDPR was built using locally sourced materials and features a traditional touch of a mud house typology.

Highlighting the unique aspects of this building, Director General of the institute, Dr. W.R Reddysaid, “Promotion of these technologies can give a great fillip, not only for accelerating provision of shelter for all, through Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and other schemes, but also motivate others to adopt greener methods to build homes. It also aims at making a ‘bold statement’ in favour of these technologies that warrants the use of compressed stabilised mud blocks for walls, filler slab roofing, mud plastering, local stone flooring, bamboo for railings and partitions, pergolas, rainwater harvesting, wastewater treatment and recycling, solar energy harvesting etc.”

The bungalow features ‘low-embodied’ energy use and the use of appropriate construction techniques and energy efficient material has reduced.The building, constructed in 2018, is a two-floor villa with a total floor area of 4,950 square feet. The innovative and cost-effective design of the building has been widely recognised. For this achievement, last year, NIRDPR was presented with the HUDCO Design Award.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .