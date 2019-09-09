NIRDPR extends date for Rural Innovators Startup Conclave

By | Published: 12:40 am

Hyderabad: National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) has extended the deadline to apply for its third edition of national level

Rural Innovators Startup Conclave (RISC) till September 13. The two-day conclave, scheduled to be held on September 27 and 28, will serve as a platform to showcase a wide array of budding entrepreneurs, rural innovators and aspiring startups to demonstrate their design ideas, innovations, technologies, pitch, and get an opportunity to receive learning and mentoring support and get connected with potential funding and network support. For more details and to apply for the event: http://www.nirdpr.org.in/risc2019/ or call: 09848780155|| 09848780277

