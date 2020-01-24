NIRDPR joins hands with UNICEF

By | Published: 12:49 am

Hyderabad: National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) has joined hands with UNICEF (United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund) to establish a Communication Resource Unit (CRU) to act as an institutional mechanism for providing strategic communication support to national flagship programmes. The CRU will provide social and behavioural change communications to State governments as well as to Central government schemes such as POSHAN Abhiyaan, National Health Mission and Swachh Bharath Mission among others.

At present, the CRU will operate in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka to cater to strategic communication needs of different government department through consultations, technical support and capacity building. “CRU has been recognised as a unique model to operate out of a NIRDPR and serve government departments with various communication needs. It has been identified as success story in UNICEF country office and they are replicating same kind of units in other institutes also,” said Dr Gyanmudra, Head, Centre for Good Governance and Policy Analysis (CGG&PA), NIRDPR & Director, CRU.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter