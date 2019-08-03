NIRDPR to host startup conclave in Sept

By | Business Bureau | Published: 11:19 pm

Hyderabad: The National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) would host the 3rd edition of Rural Innovators Startup Conclave (RISC) on September 27-28 at the Institute campus at Rajendranagar here. The two-day conclave would serve as a platform to showcase a wide array of budding entrepreneurs, rural innovators and aspirant startups to demonstrate their design ideas, innovations, technologies, pitch, and get an opportunity to receive learning and mentoring support, the NIRDPR said in a release.

Being introduced in the memory oflate President Dr A P J Abdul Kalam, RISC-2019 seeks to provide a platform to innovators and entrepreneurs to showcase their innovations and connect them with potential funding and network support, it said.

The themes of the conclave areAgriculture & Allied Activities, Green Energy Solution, Waste to Wealth, Health & Elderly Care, Drinking Water & Sanitation, Sustainable Housing, and Sustainable Livelihood, it said. The best innovations and startups identified on the occasion would be awarded cash prizes of one lakh rupees for startups and fifty thousand rupees for innovators, besides a fellowship for one-year to participate in tailor-made workshops on themes such as design, packaging, marketing, to be organized by NIRDPR, it said. “Humongous problems which are plaguing the rural areas can only be addressed by constant infusion of innovations and technologies focused on mitigating these issues. The RISC programme aims to provide critical support to innovators from rural areas who know these issues better than anyone else to work towards addressing these challenges,” W R Reddy, Director General, NIRDPR,said.

