Nirmal: Army personnel donate Rs 57,000 to CMRF

By | Published: 12:03 am

Nirmal: As many as 30 soldiers of Indian Army raised Rs 57,000 and contributed the funds for the relief of victims of novel coronavirus. They handed over the cheque to Nirmal Collector Md Musharraf Ali on Monday.

The soldiers including Salla Rakesh, M Shiva Ganesh, A Priyendar and P Shiva Prasad handed over the cheque to Musharraf. They said that they raised the funds to help the district disaster management authority in extending relief to the victims of the acute respiratory disease.

Collector appreciated the army men and told others to draw inspiration from them.

