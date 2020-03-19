Nirmal: Burglars arrested, gold worth Rs 2.50L recovered 

By | Published: 8:35 pm

Nirmal: Two house burglars belonging to Nizamabad district were arrested and gold ornaments worth Rs 2.50 lakh were recovered from them. Giving details of the arrest, Superintendent of Police C Shashidhar Raju said the accused were Palepu Rajesh (34), a stone cutter from Armoor mandal of Nizamabad district and Dyarangula Rajender (37), from Velpur mandal in the same district. The two were nabbed when they were trying to escape a vehicle check in Nirmal.

During the course of interrogation, Rajesh and Rajender admitted to jointly committing the crimes to lead a lavish life. Rajesh was booked for his alleged involvement in 47 burglaries reported in Nirmal, Adilabad, Nizamabad, Jagtial and Rajanna-Sircilla districts. He was convicted in 22 thefts in Nirmal district. Three cases of burglaries were registered against Rajender.

The SP commended Nirmal DSP D Upendra Reddy, Nirmal Inspector B Srinivas Reddy and Sub Inspector Krishna Kumar for showing spontaneity in arresting the burglars.

