Nirmal Collector asks officials to expedite works 2BHK works

Nirmal: Collector Mohammad Musharraf Ali Faruqui has instructed authorities concerned to expedite works relating to the prestigious double-bed room scheme. He convened a review meeting with the officials of the scheme and reviewed progress of the works being taken up in Nirmal, Khanapur and Mudhole Assembly constituencies, here on Thursday.

Musharraf instructed the officials concerned to speed up the construction of 2BHK houses in Nirmal Urban and Rural mandals. He said that a total of 6,601 units were granted to the district. Of them, 3,761 homes were sanctioned to Nirmal segment, while 2,240 units were earmarked to Mudhole and 600 houses to Khanapur Assembly constituencies.

The IAS officer directed the authorities of Roads and Building and Panchayat Raj departments to complete the tendering process of the units assigned to the two wings. He told them to update the status of the construction online. He asked them to take steps for providing drinking water, electricity, internal roads and other basic amenities to units which were already finished.

The district 2BHK scheme nodal officer Muralidhar Rao, Revenue Divisional Officers Prasunamba and Raju and officials of Roads and Buildings and Panchayat Raj department were present.

