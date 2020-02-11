Nirmal Collector irked over official apathy

By | Published: 12:17 am

Nirmal: Nirmal Collector Md Mushrraff Ali Faruqui set deadline of a week for authorities concerned to address grievances of public.

He expressed displeasure over apathy of officials in resolving problems faced by people. He received petitions relating to various problems here on Monday. Faruqui told the authorities to resolve issues at the earliest. He asked them to cite reasons if they were unable to address the grievances.

He received a petition submitted by Rajeshwar, a resident of Dhani village in Sarangapur, requesting officials to grant Arogya Sri card. He was approached by another person urging him to take action against people encroaching his land in Kubeer mandal.

The IAS officer instructed officials concerned to prepare action plan to plant 67 lakh saplings. He convened a meeting with authorities. He asked authorities of civic bodies and other departments to achieve their targets with regard to the ongoing edition of the massive plantation drive. District Forest Officer SP Sudhan said number of saplings raised in nurseries were sufficient to meet the target.

In a separate meeting, the Collector said a special campaign was being carried out for distributing Kisan Credit Cards to eligible beneficiaries through banks from February 8 to 24. He asked farmers to visit their nearest banks and to collect cards by furnishing information on crops and land to officials of financial institutions.

Additional Collector A Bhaskar Rao, District lead bank manager Sai Charan, District Agriculture officer Koteshwar Rao and many other officials were present.

