Nirmal Collector tells officials to take steps to prevent child mortality

By | Published: 9:50 pm

Nirmal: Collector M Prashanthi instructed authorities of Medical and Health Department to take steps to prevent child mortality rate. She convened a review meeting with the authorities over deaths of children registered in the district from April 15 to November, here on Friday.

The Collector expressed concern over the mortality rate after learning from the authorities that five new mothers and 140 infants died in the district in the past eight months. She told them to lay a special focus on reducing the mortality rate and to create awareness among the new mothers and the public over precautionary measures.

She asked the officials of Bopparam primary health centre in Soan mandal as to what action was taken when a pregnant woman died. She found out reasons of deaths of new mothers and infants by speaking to doctors belonging to several PHCs. She instructed them to make sure to prevent the deaths. District Medical and Health Officer Dr Vasanth Rao, Immunisation Officer Dr Kartheek and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter