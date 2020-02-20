Nirmal Collector tours tribal habitations

By | Published: 9:07 pm

Mancherial: As part of Palle Nidra programme, Nirmal Collector Md Musharraf Ali Farooqui stayed overnight at a government school at Thatiguda, a tribal habitation on Wednesday and visited many villages to address their problems in remote Pembi mandal on Thursday.

Musharraf initially listened to major problems poured by locals and Sarpanch of Thatiguda. He then inspected nursery and instructed officials concerned to complete filling of bags for raising plants at the earliest. He directed authorities of Panchayat Raj Department to buy a tractor and to expedite works of graveyards, dumpyard and rainwater recharge pits.

The IAS officer further instructed officials of PR Department to take steps for lifting waste and to repair internal roads. He interacted with members of Kolam tribe and found out their challenges. He assured that their problems would be resolved soon. He sought them to extend their cooperation in effective implementation of various initiatives of State government.

The Collector toured Kolamguda, Harichand Thanda, Paspula, Pulagampandri and Pembi mandal headquarters and learned about deficiencies of the habitations. He inspected primary health centre and power station. He enquired services being offered to patients in the centre and checked attendance register of employees. He stressed the need to render better quality services to the public.

District Forest Officer Dr Madhusudan, Additional Collector A Bhaskar Rao, District Rural Development Officer Venkateshwarlu, District Tribal Welfare Officer Srinivas Reddy, NPDCL SE Chowhan, District Panchayat Officer Srinivas, District Educational Officer Pranita, District Civil Supplies officer Kiran Kumar and local public representatives were present.

