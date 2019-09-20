Nirmal Collector urges villages to keep surroundings clean

By | Published: 8:14 pm

Nirmal: Nirmal District Collector M Prashanti raised awareness over sanitation among rural folks on Friday when she toured Pembi, Dasturabad and Khanapur mandals as part of the ongoing 30-day action plan for developing villages.

Prashanti inspected several colonies of Nagapur in Dasturabad, Pembi mandal centre, Badankurthi in Khanapur and Koratikal of Mamadam mandals. The Collector asked the villagers to keep their surroundings clean and to dump unused plastic articles in allotted areas.

She advised them to close abandoned wells and to demolish houses that were in dilapidated conditions. She also urged the villagers to avoid stagnation of water that lead to breeding of mosquitos. The Collector held a meeting in Badankurthi village and created awareness among the residents over sanitation and underlined the need to have tidy environs. She told the locals to chalk out action plan to grow the habitation in many fronts.

Thew Collector said that cleanliness would play a vital role in prevention of many diseases spread in monsoon.

