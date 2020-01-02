Nirmal district receives UNICEF appreciation

By | Published: 6:39 pm

Nirmal: Nirmal district achieved a distinction by grabbing attention of The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). It was patted by the international body for registering 96 percent of toilets.

ZP Chief Executive Officer Sudheer and Swachh Bharath Mission head K Jagadishwar received a certificate of appreciation from Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at a programme held in Hyderabad recently.

Collector M Prashanti congratulated and appreciated Sudheer and Jagadishwar for getting the recognition. She told the mandal level officers and other concerned officials to work with similar passion in future.

She urged them to keep premises clean and to raise plants for protecting environment. She added personal hygiene was crucial.

