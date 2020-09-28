Nirmal doctor gets ‘Real Super Hero’ award

Dr Venugopalakrishna helped many patients through telemedicine and raised awareness about preventive measures through his WhatsApp channels to fight Coronvirus

Published: 8:31 pm

Nirmal: The Resident Medical Officer of the Government Hospital in Nirmal, Dr Venugopalakrishna CM was conferred with FSIA – The Real Super Heroes of 2020 for his selfless services extended during the Covid crisis.

Dr Venugopalakrishna helped many patients through telemedicine and raised awareness about preventive measures through his WhatsApp channels to fight Coronvirus, according to a press release here.

Dr Venugopalakrishna had donated blood 52 times so far. The award was conferred in recognition of his services.

