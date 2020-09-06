Nirmal girl travels 2 km daily to attend online classes

Due to poor mobile internet connectivity issue at her home in Rajura, Zareen, a Class VII student, travels two kilometres daily for better mobile internet connectivity to attend online classes being conducted by the TMREIS

By | Published: 9:54 pm

Hyderabad: For students living in rural areas, poor mobile internet connectivity is a major issue while accessing online classes. But this has not hampered studies for Safa Zareen, a student of Telangana Minorities Residential School, Nirmal girls.

Due to poor mobile internet connectivity issue at her home in Rajura, Zareen, a Class VII student, travels two kilometres daily for better mobile internet connectivity to attend online classes being conducted by the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS).

Before the clock strikes 11 am, the youngster reaches her family owned agriculture land either on foot or a bike and attends online classes on a machan, set-up in the middle of the maize field. Not just attending the classes for two hours, she also makes sure to complete her homework there itself.

“I want to study but poor mobile internet connectivity at home was causing a problem. So, I decided to attend online classes from our agriculture fields, where I get good mobile internet connectivity. Daily, either my dad drops there and picks me up or I go by foot to the field to take online classes for two hours,” she says.

Zareen has urged authorities concerned to fix the mobile internet connectivity issue in the area. “I want to become a doctor and make my parents proud,” says Zareen.

The TMREIS which operates 204 Telangana Minorities Residential Schools in the State is successfully conducting full-fledged online classes for its students through Zoom app by actively involving all teachers. This apart, WhatsApp and YouTube platforms are also being used to reach out to students who are from remote areas of the State.

