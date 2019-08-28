Nirmal: Gomaya Ganesh idols, new eco-friendly initiative

By | Published: 1:27 am

Nirmal: It is eco-friendly in many ways. ‘Gomaya Ganesh Idols’ is fast catching up for being a unique concept that helps in protecting the environment. The innovative idea of worshiping Lord Ganesh was originally conceptualized by Allola Divya Reddy, daughter-in-law of Forest and Environment Minister A Indrakaran Reddy four years back.

“According to Hindu scriptures, Gomaya vasate Laxmi, meaning Laxmi, the goddess of wealth, resides in the dung of Indian native cow breed. In the ancient times, idols made using either clay or cow dung were worshiped at the time of Ganesh Chaturthi. Nowadays, idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP) had become common affecting the environment. Let’s get back and follow our traditions,” Divya told Telangana Today.

Cow dung is used for purification of homes, temples

Divya founded Klimom, a wellness farm aimed at producing quality cow milk by raising Indian native cow breed, in 2015. “Traditionally, cow dung was used to purify homes and temples in the olden days. For instance, an idol of Lord Hanuman, moulded using the cow dung, is worshiped in an ancient shrine in Nasik of Maharashtra for 400 years,” she said.

Over 400 idols made of cow dung are being distributed free by Klimom in Nirmal district and in the State capital. The idols are made by experienced sculptors at a farm belonging to Klimom.

“I stumbled upon the idea when I wanted to supply nutrient and safe cow milk and to see growth of their population after seeing the cattle in Gujarat, considering their great role in our culture, which was once a part of lives,” Divya said.

Klimom raises awareness on Gomaya Ganesh idols

The organisation has been spreading awareness on worshiping Gomaya Ganesh idols among the general public. “The idols are eco-friendly. They don’t contain any harmful ingredients. They turn into feed for aquatic life if immersed in a tank and purify water by releasing healthy bacteria. They can be fertilizer for crops and plants if immersed in backyard or kitchen garden,” Divya elaborated.

The devotees and organisations that worship Gomaya Ganesh idols are being recognized as eco-friendly initiatives. To her credit, Divya won an award from Union government for passionately propagating cows and for striving hard to increase the population of the livestock. She currently has 200 cows in the farm situated about 40 km away from Hyderabad.

