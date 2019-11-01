Nirmal growing at rapid pace: Indrakaran

By | Published: 8:41 pm

Nirmal: Minister for Forests, Environment, Endowments and Housing, Allola Indrakaran Reddy formally inaugurated a fountain built at Ambedkar Chowrasta as part of beautification works here on Friday.

He performed a puja to mark the occasion. The fountain conveys significance of Kaleshwaram project, Mission Bhagiratha and Telanganaku Haritha Haram, flagship schemes of the government, he said.

Reddy said steps were being taken to beautify the town and more such structures were being planned. He said the headquarters of newly created district was undergoing rapid growth in many sectors including healthcare, hospitality and education. He said his focus for next four years would be on developing the town.

The Minister said he would strive to fulfil poll promises such as creation of underground drainage system, medical college and railway connectivity for Nirmal, soon.

He spoke about welfare schemes and developmental works being taken up by the government. He said widows, single women, persons with disabilities and beedi workers were being provided pensions, which was helping them lead better lives.

Reddy said 1,500 double-bed room houses were being constructed on a piece of land near Mahalaxmi temple in the town and homeless poor would be given 3,000 homes in a phased manner. He said efforts were being made to improve infrastructure and services at Nirmal District Headquarters Hospital and to create more parks in the town.

District Libraries Chairman Erravothu Rajender, Municipal DE Santhosh Kumar, TRS party vice-president P Ramchandar and others were among many who attended the event.

