Nirmal man test negative for COVID-19

Published: 6:33 pm

Nirmal: A Nirmal resident who returned from Dubai and was admitted to Gandhi Hospital recently with symptoms of coronavirus has tested negative. A report was sent to the district medical and health department authorities in this regard on Tuesday.

The DMHO officials said the migrant from Mujigi village in Soan mandal tested negative for Covid-19, and is likely to be discharged from hospital by Tuesday evening. He will be sent back to Nirmal on Wednesday.

The migrant, who returned from Dubai three weeks ago, was down with cold, cough and running nose. He was initially admitted to Soan primary health centre. Doctors at the centre referred him to Nirmal district headquarters hospital where he was kept in an isolation ward for some time before being sent to Hyderabad on March 7.

