Nirmal man tries to end life after fake job racket gets busted

By | Published: 6:34 pm

Nirmal: A registered medical practitioner (RMP) tried to kill himself by consuming pesticide as he was unable to bear the pressure when his fake promise to provide jobs to the unemployed was exposed at Devinagar in Sarangapur mandal on Friday. He is reportedly out of danger.

Sarangapur police said Aravind, a native of Devingar, took the extreme step after locals put pressure on him demanding a refund of the cash he collected from them on the pretext of giving them jobs. He was rushed to a hospital in Nirmal.

Police booked Aravind for duping the gullible jobless and registered a case against some locals for allegedly forcing him to end his life.