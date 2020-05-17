Nirmal: Migrant workers injured in road mishap sent back to native places

By | Published: 6:29 pm

Nirmal: Migrant workers, who were injured in a road accident near Nirmal, were sent to their native places following the intervention of Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy and District Collector Md Musharraf Ali here on Sunday.

About 14 migrant workers belonging to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh were provided a special bus to reach their native place. They were discharged from Nirmal Area Hospital, where they were admitted on Saturday. The bus was arranged by the District Collector and Joint Collector A Bhaskar Rao as per the instructions of the Minister.

On Saturday, 24 workers sustained injuries when a lorry in which they were travelling overturned when the driver dozed off at the wheel, near Kondapur village in Nirmal mandal. The condition of two of the injured was critical and they were shifted to Hyderabad. Indrakaran Reddy visited the accident spot and instructed the authorities to provide treatment to the injured.

Before leaving for Uttar Pradesh, the workers thanked the Minister for helping them return to their homes. They said that they were given better quality medical services by the doctors at the hospital. They were all praise for Devender Reddy, medical superintendent of Area Hospital, for extending financial help of Rs 5,000 to them.

Devender Reddy said the remaining eight workers, who fractured their legs and hands in the mishap, would be discharged in a week.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .