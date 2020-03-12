Nirmal municipality annual budget pegged at Rs 43 cr

By | Published: 8:53 pm

Nirmal: The Council of Nirmal Municipality approved the civic body’s annual budget pegged at Rs 43.42 crore for the year of 2020-21. The civic body held a meeting chaired by Gandrath Eshwar for discussing the budget here on Thursday.

Gandrath Eshwar, chairperson of the municipality, said that around 33 percent of funds would be spent for developing slums and newly merged localities. Similarly, Rs 2.1 crore has been earmarked for green zone, indicating a share of 5 percent in the total budget. A sum of Rs 4.85 crore was allocated for taking up sanitation works and Rs 78.72 lakh was going to be utilized for giving salaries of outsourced employees.

Eshwar informed that as part of Pattana Pragati programme, more parks, sports grounds, public toilets, vegetable and meat markets, dumping yards, dry resource centre, internal roads and drainages would be created with the help of the funds. The district centre would be converted into a model town in Telangana by developing it on many facets.

Collector Md Musharraf Ali, who was present at the meeting, said that the budget would be sent to the government. He stated that several problems of the town were identified during the recent 10-day long Pattana Pragati programme. He informed that a five acre piece of land was earmarked for developing a park near Dharmasagar tank in order to provide recreation to residents. An open air gym, walking track would also be created at the park, he added. Municipal Commissioner N Balakrishna, Deputy Engineer D Santosh and Councillors were present.

