Nirmal: Police officials told to render better services

Nirmal: Superintendent of Police C Shashidhar Raju told police officials to enhance image of cops by rendering better services to the public. He received petitions from victims of various problems during weekly grievance redressal programme held here on Monday.

Raju patiently listened to issues of the petitioners and instructed concerned police officials to address them at the earliest. He suggested the cops to be friendly with the people and informed stern action would be taken against those who disturb the law and order. He said that steps were being taken to reduce crimes by improving night patrolling.

The SP further stated that efforts were being made to respond quickly to people in need of help. He advised the victims to approach local police officials and to seek their support, without any hesitation. He told them to report crimes or illegal activities to cops over the phone. He added that they could share similar information on WhatsApp number 83339 86939.

