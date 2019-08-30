Nirmal police organize health camp

By | Published: 7:30 pm

Nirmal: Nirmal police organized a mega health camp for the people living in remote Pembi mandal centre on Friday. Superintendent of Police C Shashidhar Raju inaugurated the camp in which 20 doctors of various specialties rendered services.

Raju complimented the police officials for coming forward to conduct the camp, considering the poor health and medical facilities in interior of the mandal which houses many tribal habitations. He said that it was held as part of community outreach programme and advised rural folks to take food and sleep on time. He thanked the doctors for taking part in the event.

According to Khanpur Inspector Jairam Naik, about 3,800 tribals availed the services at the camp. The tribals were provided with free food, drugs, and transportation. All of them hail from Pembi, Mandhapalli, Nagapur, Pembi thanda, Itykyal, Thatiguda, Lothorya thanda, Pulagampandri, Shetpalli, Yapalgud, Paspula and Ramnagar villages. They expressed gratitude to cops for holding the camp in their mandal centre.

Nirmal DSP Upender Reddy, Special Branch Inspector Venkatesh and Pembi Sub-Inspector Bhavani Sen and doctors Vasanth Rao, Venugopala Krishna, Neelima, Vedeshwar, Aruna, Mahita, Kiranmayi, Siddhartha, Satheesh Raju, and Kiran Kumar belonging to Nirmal, Khanpur, Mamada and Pembi were present. TRS leader Pakala Ramchandar and Pembi village Sarpanch Sekhar Pedam also attended the event.

