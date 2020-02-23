Nirmal resident washed away in Nizam Sagar canal, dies

By | Published: 9:21 pm

Nizamabad: Police on Sunday found the body of the man who was washed away in Nizam Sagar canal on Saturday near Ailapoor of Nizamabad district.

Suryavamshi Hanumantha Rao and Pasula Prakash, residents of Oni village of Basar mandal in Nirmal district, came to Nandipet mandal headquarters of Nizamabad district on Saturday. While taking bath in Nizam Sagar canal Hanumantha Rao was washed away by strong water current. Prakash who witnessed the incident alerted the locals.

Based on the information provided by Prakash, local people searched for Hanumantha Rao in canal water by closing gates, but search opeartion was stopped later in the evening. On Sunday morning, rescue operation was resumed and his body was found one and half kilometre away from the accident spot.

Nandipet SI Raghavender reached the spot, registered a case and sent the dead body for postmortem.

