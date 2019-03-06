Nirmal: Teenager killed in accident

By | Published: 9:23 pm

Nirmal: A 19-year-old youngster was killed when a four-wheeler mowed down his motorbike between Babapur and Kanjar villages in Laxmanachanda mandal on Wednesday.

According to the Soan police, the victim was identified as Pucharla Rakesh, a student of New Sangvi village in Dilawarpur mandal.

Rakesh died on the spot after sustaining serious injuries when the van knocked his two-wheeler. Some passers-by who noticed him, alerted the police. They shifted the body to the Nirmal government hospital.

Based on a complaint lodged by Chinnaiah, his father, a case was registered. Investigations were begun.