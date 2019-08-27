Nirmal to be beautified soon: Indrakaran Reddy

By | Published: 8:56 pm

Nirmal: Minister for Forests, Environment, Endowments and Housing, Allola Indrakaran Reddy said that Nirmal, the newly formed district headquarters, would soon be beautified in all directions, spending Rs 50 crore. He laid foundation to a building of Panchayat Raj Teachers Union and then concrete road in Shantinagar here on Tuesday.

Indrakaran Reddy asserted that welcome arches would be built on the four directions, besides creating a slew of attractions such as parks, fountains, central lighting system, dividers and walking tracks in the town, spending the funds. He added that side drains would also be constructed for ensuring tidy environs and avoiding inconvenience to visitors.

The Minister advised the public to build houses by following existing norms and according to the layout designed by the town’s civic body. He added that the works relating to beautification would be completed at the earliest and the town was going to be transformed in many facets. He urged public to cooperate in face-lifting the district.

District Library Corporation chairman E Rajender, Nirmal Agriculture Market Committee chairman Dharmaji, Farmers Agriculture Cooperation Committee chairman K Ramkishan Reddy and municipal engineer Santhosh Kumar, TRS leaders Mallikarjun Reddy, Pradeep, Usman, A Rajender and many others were present.

