Nirmal to be locked down for four days: Collector

Nirmal: Nirmal Collector Md Musharraf Ali Faruqui said that Nirmal town would be locked down for four days starting from Friday. He conducted a meeting with authorities of police, health and municipal departments here on Thursday.

Musharraf informed that vehicular movement was prohibited during the period. He said that the vegetable market, being operated in NTR mini stadium was closed and vendors would be dispersed to different parts of the town. Door-to-door survey will be carried out for ascertaining whether residents were infected with the novel coronavirus.

The meeting assumed significance with a person belonging to Nirmal town died when undergoing treatment in Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The deceased was an attendee of Tablighi Jamaat, a non-political global Sunni Islamic evangelical movement, held a global meeting at Nizamuddin in New Delhi from March 13 to 15. It was the first death caused by the acute respiratory diseases reported in Nirmal district and North Telangana.

