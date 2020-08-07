Nirmal to have 150-ft height national flag by August 15

By | Published: 8:23 pm 10:19 pm

Nirmal: In an effort to inculcate patriotism among citizens, Nirmal town will have 150-foot height national flag on under-construction Dharmasagar mini tank bund soon. The works are being executed at a rapid pace. Collector Mohd Musharraf Ali Farooqui instructed authorities concerned to complete the works by August 15.

After inspecting the works along with municipal chairperson Gandrath Eshwar, Musharraf said that the flag would be visible from all parts of the town. He stated that steps were being taken for unfurling the flag by August 15. He found out about the status of the works by speaking to officials.

The Collector later interacted with small-time traders who were provided loans of Rs 10,000 each under Prime Minister Atma Nirbhar and PM Svanidhi schemes. He said that measures were being made for disbursing loans to priority, non-priority, agriculture sectors and micro, medium, small enterprizes and for meeting targets of annual credit plan.

The IAS officer convened a review meeting with authorities concerned over the progress of the ongoing sixth edition of Telanganaku Harita Haram. He instructed them to strictly implement the green initiative and to reach targets set to different departments by August 31. He said that the district must achieve 100 per cent of plantation of saplings by the end of this month.

Municipal Commissioner Balakrishna, ASP Ramreddy, District Revenue Officer Venkateshwarlu, District Panchayat Officer Srinivas, Panchayat Raj Executive Engineer Madusudhan Rao, District Cooperative Officer Muralidhar, Animal Husbandry Officer Ramesh Kumar, Horticulture Officer Sharath Kumar, Marketing Assistant Director Srinivas and many other officials were present.

